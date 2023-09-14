Pemaquid Oyster Festival Returns Sept. 24 September 14, 2023 at 10:58 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Oyster Festival Coming UpNEVER DUPLICATEDTalking Aquaculture in Maine Event Aug. 3Pemaquid Oyster Festival Continues Tradition of FundraisingEducational Boat Rides During Oyster Fest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!