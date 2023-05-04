People United Against Racism Gathering May 16 May 4, 2023 at 12:48 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPeople to People Christmas Party‘So You Want to Talk About Race’ Book Discussion Starting SoonRace-Focused Book Discussion Starting SoonPeople United Against Racism DiscussionsSheepscott Community Church Yard Sale Oct. 16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!