Photo Exhibit by Newcastle Historical Society August 18, 2021 at 11:06 am Newcastle Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkJefferson Historical Society EventsNewcastle Historical Society Hosts Photo ExhibitHistorical Society to MeetDerby to Lead Barn Tour Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!