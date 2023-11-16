Pie Sale at the Waldoboro Library Nov. 22 November 16, 2023 at 12:38 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPie Sale at Waldoboro Public LibraryPie Sale at Waldoboro Public LibraryNov. 22 Pie Sale in WaldoboroThanksgiving Pie Sale in WaldoboroJefferson Public Library Pie Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!