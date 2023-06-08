Plein Air Day at Pemaquid Point July 22 June 8, 2023 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSea Glass Artist at Saltwater GalleryPemaquid Art Gallery Outdoor Event July 16Lighthouse Park Artist Event, Tent SaleSaltwater Gallery Donates to Seagull ShopLandscapes on View at Maine Art Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!