Pop-Up Holiday Artisan Market at Sheepscot General Submitted article November 23, 2022 at 2:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBringing Food HomeLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonVisit the Yule Goat at Farm’s Holiday Craft MarketWiscasset Holiday Marketfest Encourages Local ShoppingCLC YMCA Holiday Bazaar is Nov. 18 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!