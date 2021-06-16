Presentation on Windjammer Lewis R. French June 16, 2021 at 10:23 am South Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsSouth Bristol Historical Society to hold Oct. 16 MeetingDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancySouth Bristol Historical Society Trivia Night Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!