Pride Hike and Picnic June 18 Submitted article June 9, 2022 at 9:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyGuided Hike at HVNCUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointGuided Hike at Pemaquid Pond Preserve with Coastal Rivers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!