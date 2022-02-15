Public Suppers February 15, 2022 at 9:21 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPublic SuppersLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonHaddock Chowder Supper in UnionOrganic Skin Products Class at Hidden Valley Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!