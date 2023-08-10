Pumpkinfest Contests Return August 10, 2023 at 1:57 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTwo Contests Return to the Damariscotta PumpkinfestScarecrowfest Set for Oct. 10-18Dinner and Auction in WashingtonTime for the 10th Annual Damariscotta PumpkinfestThanksgiving Pie Sale Nov. 22 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!