Registration Open for Merry Barn’s February Vacation Adventure Submitted article January 26, 2023 at 4:12 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsMidcoast Conservancy Offers Soup SundaysSummer Camp Fun at The Merry BarnBedtime Stories at Merry BarnFebruary Vacation Adventure at Merry Barn Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!