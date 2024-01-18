‘Ride Across Mongolia’ at Bremen Library Jan. 25 January 18, 2024 at 11:23 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Ride Across Mongolia’ at Bremen LibraryLincoln County Resident Taking On the Toughest Horse Race In the WorldWhitefield Farmer Places 13th in Endurance Horse Race in MongoliaJune 24 Fundraiser to Feature Epically Long Cheese BoardNewcastle Native Competes in Horse Race Across Mongolia Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!