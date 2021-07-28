Ride the Rail to Hike the Trails July 28, 2021 at 4:41 pm Midcoast ConservancyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCelebrate Earth Day with Trail Work, Train Ride, HikeUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsDodge Point Tour to Focus on Forest ManagementInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointMidcoast Conservancy Hiking Series Begins Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!