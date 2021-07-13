Round Pond Schoolhouse Association Art Fair July 13, 2021 at 10:11 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRound Pond Schoolhouse AssociationDinner and Auction in WashingtonRound Pond Schoolhouse Association Tenth Annual Art FairLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyRound Pond Schoolhouse Association Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!