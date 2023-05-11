Run with the Alewives 5K to Support the Fish Ladder May 11, 2023 at 12:07 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRun with the Alewives 5KRun with the Alewives 5K Returns to Damariscotta MillsLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyWinner of Quilt Raffle AnnouncedLive Music at 12th Annual Alewife Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!