Save a Stray 5K and Walk Aug. 19 August 17, 2023 at 12:01 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSave a Stray 5K & Festival to Benefit Animal SheltersSave a Stray 5K & FestivalMidcoast Humane to Host Save a Stray 5K with L.L. BeanSave a Stray 5K to Benefit Animal SheltersSave a Stray 5K in August Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!