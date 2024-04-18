Second Community Sit and Dharma Talk in Damariscotta Mills April 18, 2024 at 10:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Sit and Dharma Talk in Damariscotta MillsSecond Community Sit and Dharma Talk in Damariscotta MillsCommunity Sit and Dharma Talk March 24Wabanaki history Event on June 3Interactive Wabanaki History Event is June 3 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!