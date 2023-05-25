Second Congo Celebration of Outreach Programs June 11 May 25, 2023 at 1:20 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineSecond Congo Church Strives to Meet Needs in Creative WaysSt. Giles’ to Hold Christmas Eve ServiceInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge Point Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!