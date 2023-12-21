Second Congregational Church Christmas Eve Service December 21, 2023 at 9:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBroad Bay Church Christmas Eve ServiceChristmas Eve Service in Bristol MillsSecond Congregational Offers Two Christmas Eve ServicesCandlelight Christmas Eve Service in WiscassetChristmas Eve Service at Edgecomb Community Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!