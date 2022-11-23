Seed Sowing Workshop with the Wild Seed Project Submitted article November 23, 2022 at 3:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Wild Seed-Bomb Workshop at Co-OpNative Plant Seed-Sowing Workshop on Oct. 28Saving, Swapping Seeds at Jan. 26 Workshop in WaldoboroLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonSaving Seeds — for Farmers and Gardeners Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!