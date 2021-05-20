Seedling Sunday Coming Soon May 20, 2021 at 8:33 am Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & RegattaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGear Up for Pumpkinfest: Plant Giveaway May 19Gear Up for Pumpkinfest: Plant Giveaway May 19Hundreds of Atlantic Giant Seedlings for Adoption on ‘Seedling Sunday’Free Giant Pumpkin Plants on Seedling SundayTips for Next Year’s Pumpkinfest Growers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!