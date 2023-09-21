Sips & Sweets Event to Delight Palates, Support Midcoast Humane’s Medical Fund September 21, 2023 at 10:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointFall Wine and Tapas Pairing By S+P and CupacityEvening Fun After Wiscasset Holiday MarketfestUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsSt. Philip’s Fundraising Spaghetti Supper is July 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!