‘Southport: The War Years’ Submitted article August 19, 2022 at 12:55 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Meatloaf Dinner for VetsDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkNewcastle Historical Society Annual Meeting, DinnerNewcastle Historical Society MeetingNewcastle Historical Society Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!