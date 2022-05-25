Speaker Series Concludes Submitted article May 25, 2022 at 9:17 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVirtual Speaker Series ContinuesThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Speaker Series ContinuesVirtual Speaker Series ContinuesVirtual Speaker at The Carpenter’s Boat ShopThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Speaker Series Continues Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!