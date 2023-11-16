Special First Responders Service Nov. 19 November 16, 2023 at 9:53 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCeltic Prayer Services at Edgecomb Community ChurchMisunderstandings, Myths about Police Shootings Topic of Next ChatsFirst Responders to be Honored in BristolCommunity Contra Dance on Nov. 10Edgecomb Church to Hold Benefit Supper for Fire Department Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!