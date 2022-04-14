St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival Returns April 14, 2022 at 1:04 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Call for CraftspeopleStrawberry Festival at St. Philip’s Kicks Off SummerSt. Philip’s Strawberry Festival is June 24St. Philip’s Calls for Craftspeople for Strawberry FestivalSt. Philip’s Cancels Strawberry Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!