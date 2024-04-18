St. Philip’s To Welcome Crafters To Its 70th Strawberry Festival June 29 April 18, 2024 at 11:34 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Invites Crafters to Strawberry FestivalSt. Philip’s Welcomes Crafters to its 69th Festival EventSt. Philip’s Welcomes Crafters to its 69th Strawberry FestivalStrawberry Festival at St. Philip’s Kicks Off SummerStrawberry Festival Number 68 Coming Up! Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!