State of Damariscotta Lake Event Aug. 17 August 3, 2023 at 11:10 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy to Hold ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ EventInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyWBA Presents ‘Bird’s Eye View’ of WatershedsGuided Hike at HVNC Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!