Summer Birds Presentation Aug. 27 August 17, 2023 at 10:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkSummer Birds of Midcoast Maine with Steve KressBird Walk and Talk at Inn Along the WayDr. Stephen Kress to Lead Bird Walk on May 25Learn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!