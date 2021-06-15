Sunday Lectures on Bristol History June 15, 2021 at 4:12 pm Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOld Bristol Historical Society Offers Summer ProgramsHistorical Society to Show Old Photos from ArchiveSouth Bristol Historical Society Meeting is July 17Dr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkHistorical Society Plans Vintage Furniture Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!