SVCH Hosts Spring Auction April 14, 2022 at 10:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMay Festival Auction at Sheepscot Valley Children’s HouseLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancySpring Festival May 21Dinner and Auction in WashingtonGSB Harvest Festival is Oct. 26 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!