Teen-Led Book Club Kicks Off Dec. 7 November 30, 2023 at 12:38 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTeen Led Book Club Starts at the Whitefield Library Dec. 7Aging Wisely at Whitefield Library Nov. 15Aging Wisely at Whitefield Library Nov. 15Yoga at Whitefield Library Nov. 1 and 8Whitefield Library to Hold Weekly Knitting Circles Starting Nov. 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!