The Rev. Canon Katie Pearson to Lead Services At All Saints By-The-Sea August 24, 2023 at 8:58 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Rev. Canon Katie Pearson to Lead Services at All Saints by-the-SeaThe Rev. Canon Victoria Sirota to Lead Services at All SaintsSirota to Lead All Saints’ Last July ServicesAll Saints Services with Rt. Rev. BeckwithRev. Martin Smith to Lead Upcoming All Saints Services Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!