Treasured Items for Sale at St. Giles Church Fair July 29 July 13, 2023 at 1:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive and Silent Auctions and Yard Sale at St. Giles’Live and Silent Auctions at St. Giles’St. Giles’ Book Sale is July 29Easter Egg Hunt at St. Giles JeffersonYard Sale, Live and Silent Auctions at St. Giles’ in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!