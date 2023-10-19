Two Fall Family Fun Events at the Rockport Library October 19, 2023 at 10:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDRA Offers ‘Halloween Haunts’ for All AgesMidcoast Mudathlon Trail Race is April 15Trick or Treat Fun at The Lincoln HomeMagic Show by Wes at Oktoberfest WaldoboroLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!