UMaine Extension Offers Online Workshop about Growing Small Fruit on Farms October 12, 2023 at 10:10 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkCountry Fair in Bremen on Sept. 29Seven-Week Beekeeping Course Starts Feb. 26Community Forum on Integrated Pest Management Oct. 18Knox-Lincoln Plant Sale May 4 and 5 in Union Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!