UMaine Extension Open House Oct. 26 October 19, 2023 at 9:57 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyVirtual Wild Blueberry Conference Opens Feb. 1Landscape Design Webinar April 29Landscape Design Webinar April 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!