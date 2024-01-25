Union Fair/Maine’s Wild Blueberry Festival Dates January 25, 2024 at 9:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnion Fair Kicks Off July 26A Few More Days of Fun At Union FairBlueberry Queen Competition Seeks Qualified CandidatesMoxie Day to Rededicate Moxie Wing During Union FairLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!