United Way of Mid Coast Maine Fundraising Kickoff Sept. 13-14 August 31, 2023 at 1:34 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnited Way of Mid Coast Maine Welcomes New Director of DevelopmentCamden National Bank Next Business After Hours HostUnited Way Fall Campaign Kicks OffHealthy Kids Presents ‘Pastries with Parents’CLC YMCA to Host Back-To-School Bash Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!