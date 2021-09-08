Upcoming Events at theGYM @sbpt September 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsSheepscot Bay Physical Therapy Announces New Location, EventsPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!