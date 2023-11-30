Village Bookshop Announces December Sale November 30, 2023 at 11:36 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVillage Bookshop’s Shelves RestockedEnd-of-Season Sale at Village BookshopThree for $1 Sale at Village BookshopFinal Week of Sale at Waldoboro BookshopBook Sale Ends Next Week Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!