Virtual Speaker Series Continues October 26, 2021 at 10:35 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVirtual Speaker Series at The Carpenter’s Boat ShopTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopHarbor Room Benefit for Boat ShopPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondIce Cream Social at The Carpenter’s Boat Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!