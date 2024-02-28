Visually Impaired Persons Meeting February 28, 2024 at 4:49 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVisually Impaired Persons Meeting June 6Visually Impaired Persons Meeting Nov. 7Visually Impaired Persons MeetingVisually Impaired Persons Meeting Oct. 5VIP Meeting Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!