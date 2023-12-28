Visually Impaired Persons Meeting Jan. 2 December 28, 2023 at 10:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVIP Meeting Oct. 4Visually Impaired Persons Meeting Dec. 5Visually Impaired Persons Meeting June 6Visually Impaired Persons Meeting Oct. 5VIP Meeting Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!