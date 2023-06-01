Visually Impaired Persons Meeting June 6 June 1, 2023 at 12:27 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVisually Impaired Persons Meeting Feb. 7VIP Group Meeting March 7Visually Impaired Persons MeetingVisually Impaired Persons Group MeetingVIP Group Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!