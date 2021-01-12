Vose Library Updates January 12, 2021 at 3:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck Fridays‘Brats ‘n’ Brews’ in WaldoboroMidcoast Cheese and Beer Pairing EventLibrary to Host Historian Biscoe for Feb. 7 Talk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!