Waldo Theatre Next ‘Chamber Chat’ Guest September 14, 2023 at 11:52 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRestored 85-Year-Old Theater Reopens in Waldoboro after Years of ClosureAt the LincolnMemorial Day Concert to Benefit Historic Landmark TheaterFirst National Bank Supports Waldo Theatre‘Vertigo’ at Waldo Theatre March 9 and 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!