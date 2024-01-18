Waldoboro’s Aging Gracefully Expands Offerings January 18, 2024 at 10:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyNia Dance Fitness in Boothbay HarborZumba for Kids in BremenCLC YMCA Can Help People Keep Exercise ResolutionsFree Clothing Closet Needs Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!