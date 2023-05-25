Walpole Meetinghouse Annual Meeting May 25 May 25, 2023 at 1:18 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Historical Society MeetingNewcastle Historical Society MeetingPeople to People Christmas PartySaltwater Gallery Opens This WeekendCaroling for Lincoln Home Residents Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!