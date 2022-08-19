Washington Schoolhouse Open in Round Pond Submitted article August 19, 2022 at 3:34 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTake a Trip Back in Time at the Washington SchoolhouseWashington Schoolhouse EventsSummer of Beano Ending at Washington SchoolhouseRound Pond Schoolhouse AssociationRound Pond Schoolhouse Association Tenth Annual Art Fair Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!